Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN WEISSGLASS. View Sign

WEISSGLASS--Allan. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Allan Weissglass, Trustee Emeritus and unwavering friend to all at the Museum. Allan dutifully served as Elective Trustee, representing Staten Island, for 15 years, before becoming Trustee Emeritus in 2009. Throughout his tenure at The Met, Allan was a member of various committees, including the American Paintings and Sculpture Visiting Committee and the Major Gifts Committee, and was Co-Chair of the Musical Instruments Visiting Committee. Allan and his wife, Roberta, also gave generously to the Museum, supporting a wide range of activities, from capital projects to internship funds and more. Allan was also generous with his friendship and freely shared his warmth with everyone at The Met who had the pleasure of knowing him. He had a true passion for serving his community, in Staten Island and beyond, and the Museum is grateful for having been enriched by such exemplary service. We extend our deepest condolences to Bobby and their family for their loss. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director



