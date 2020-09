Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ALLEN's life story with friends and family

Share ALLEN's life story with friends and family

BASHOFF--Allen, of Mahwah, NJ passed away peacefully at age 84 on September 19, 2020. A consummate wordsmith and raconteur. Husband of Lois (nee Godfried), father of Marilyn Bordman (Ethan), Evan Bashoff (Carrie), grandfather of Matthew Bordman and Emma and Lily Bashoff.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store