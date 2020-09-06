1/1
ALLEN BERK
1929 - 2020
BERK--Allen. Lover of Life and Family! Devoted and adoring husband to Marylou Delfino Berk, loving dad to George, Pamela and Valerie, sons-in-law Shyam and Dan, grandfather to David and Matthew, brother-in-law to KC Delfino and Marshall Levinson, proud uncle to Morgan and Fiona. He was a Pioneer Member of SGI-USA, Value Creation Society all while fulfilling his musical career leading the Allen Berk Orchestra in New York City since the 1950's. Born October 13, 1929 in Detroit, MI and raised in Cincinnati, OH, early childhood hardships along with gross experiences of Anti-semitism led Allen to seek and overcome his own personal challenges while influencing countless people as a result of his Buddhist practice for over 55 years. He instilled the importance to break down the walls of differences, to maximize the potential of life viewing every person as a unique individual and unfolding the never-ending ability to make change in one's life. He wanted to know everyone personally that he met. Allen was a learned and avid numismatist and collector easily encouraged by his curious mind, artistic talent, love of history and extensive travel around the world. Since his passing peacefully on August 28, 2020, there has been such an overwhelming response that, in lieu of flowers, etc., Allen would have considered it an honor, if donations were made to Soka University, which is dedicated to students leading a contributive life through their own distinctive success. Donations can be made at: give.soka.edu/ (write Allen Berk in the comments section or select memorial gift), or call Linda Kennedy at 949-480-4072.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
