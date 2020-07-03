ALLEN FALCONE

FALCONE--Allen. Allen Clark Falcone, born July 11, 1933, passed away peacefully at home in New York on June 20, 2020 at age 86. He will be remembered as a caring, respectful, and sophisticated man who was loved by many friends and family. Allen was preceded by his wife Kay and survived by his son Guy, daughter-in-law Karin, grandchildren Phillip and Sierra and by his loving partner of 40 years, Antoinette Castaldo. All of whom he loved and touched deeply. At Allen's request there will be no memorial services.





