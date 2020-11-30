FISHER--Allen Harris, passed away on November 28, 2020. He was a beloved husband and best friend to his wife of 62 years, Naomi, who passed in 2011, and a loving brother to Roslyn, who predeceased him. He was a wonderful father to Bobby (Susan) and Caren (Ed), and will be remembered as a caring and proud grandfather to Alison, Lexi and Zach. Allen was also a confidante and mentor to nieces and cousins who viewed him as a second father. He was a loving partner and friend to Rhoda Parmet for the past eight years and was welcomed and cherished by her entire family who he loved very much. Born in 1933 and raised in Washington Heights, Allen stayed close with his childhood friends, including at annual "Jaguar" reunions to celebrate their friendships. He received a B.S. in 1954 from the Wharton School of Business, served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and had a successful career in business as a CPA and later a CFO. His incredible sense of humor and unwavering love and support will be terribly missed.





