ALLEN MACPHAIL

MACPHAIL--Allen Hamilton, age 75. Died August 5 from complications following heart surgery. Loving and much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, mentor. Married to his true love and best friend Lisa for 42 happy years. Survived by his children Lucy, Kate, Bryan and wife Allison; grandchildren William, Lila, Jane, Georgia, Hadley, Graham. An extraordinarily kind, compassionate, caring man. Steadfast rock at center of his family. Graduate of Friends School in Baltimore, which inducted him into 2008 Athletic Hall of Fame. Active alum of Dickinson College, where he was captain of 1967 varsity lacrosse team, member of honors society Raven's Claw, and in later years helped facilitate founding of Dickinson's MacPhail Baseball Field. Spent childhood summers with his dad at ballparks and was proud of his family's long history in baseball. Built successful 40+ year career as executive in textile industry; respected for his integrity and expertise. Loved music, following emerging artists, concerts in small venues. Passionate about travel and always looking forward to planning next trip. Five years ago, moved from Scarsdale, NY to horse farm upstate, where he and Lisa embarked on a new adventure. Took great pleasure in beautiful ever-changing view over the hills of Dutchess County. He will be deeply missed and will continue to inspire those who knew him to believe the best in others and approach life with honesty, humility and a generous spirit.





