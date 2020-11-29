1930 - 2020

Allen Macy Dulles Jr. was born in 1930 in New York City. He was the son of Clover Todd and Allen Welsh Dulles, the latter Director of Central Intelligence from 1953 to 1961.



Allen Macy Dulles attended Buckley School, Philips Exeter Academy, and Princeton University which he left after this third year to continue his studies at the University of Oxford. In 1951 he graduated from Princeton Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. His interests included history, political science and ancient Greek.



He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps, graduating at the top of his class in the Marine Corps Platoon Leaders basic course at Quantico, Virginia. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1952, and immediately shipped to Korea where he was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Regiment, 1st Marine Division. On November 15, after two weeks at the front, he suffered missile wounds to the head, back and arm, which left him permanently disabled. He was awarded a Purple Heart, and a Silver Star medal for wartime leadership and bravery.



Despite his infirmities, Dulles maintained a marvelous sense of humor and love for his family. His sister Joan Buresch Talley eventually assumed responsibility for his care and brought him to live in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He recently contracted Covid-19, and died on November 23 at Christus St. Vincent's Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.



Dulles is survived by his sister Joan; nieces Alexandra Buresch, Clover Jebsen Afopka, and Joana Jebsen Cook; nephews Allen Jebsen and Per Jebsen; and numerous cousins. His early papers are on deposit at Princeton University Library.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store