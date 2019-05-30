ALLEN MAXFIELD (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLEN MAXFIELD.
Service Information
First Presbyterian Church
722 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
722 East Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MAXFIELD--Allen F., died May 28 at 95. World War II veteran and proud graduate of the US Naval Academy. Maxfield worked as an engineer at US Testing and, after retiring, as a substitute teacher in Glen Rock, NJ. Dedicated community volunteer. Married to his beloved Marjorie for 61 years; survivors include his three children, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial service Friday, May 31, 11am, First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on May 30, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.