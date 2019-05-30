MAXFIELD--Allen F., died May 28 at 95. World War II veteran and proud graduate of the US Naval Academy. Maxfield worked as an engineer at US Testing and, after retiring, as a substitute teacher in Glen Rock, NJ. Dedicated community volunteer. Married to his beloved Marjorie for 61 years; survivors include his three children, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial service Friday, May 31, 11am, First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on May 30, 2019