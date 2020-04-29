Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Ross Perrins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1927 - 2020

Allen Ross Perrins, age 93, a longtime resident of Branford, passed away on April 22, 2020 of the COVID-19 virus.

Al was raised in Hamden and graduated from South Kent Prep School in 1945. He served in WWII in the active duty Navy. Upon retiring from the Navy, he attended Yale University. He also served in the Naval Reserves from 1950-1959 while earning a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering from Yale in 1956.

In 1949, he married his childhood sweetheart, Barbara Cowgill. Both families had spent summers in Sagamore Cove in Branford.

Al and Barbara raised their family in Cheshire where he served the community on the Zoning Board. They continued the family tradition of spending summers in Branford at Sunset Beach and skied in Vermont with their 4 children. Once the kids were grown, Barbara and Al wintered at Big Pine Key Fishing Lodge in Florida.

Socially known as "Doc", Al worked all his career for Superior Electric Co. in Bristol from 1951-1990. Author of a number of patents, he rose up to be Vice President of Research and Development before retiring.

One of the 'greatest generation', he epitomized a man of integrity, duty and honor. Al would go out of his way to help others. His quick wit and love of puns was well known. He had a creative and inventive mind which carried into his hobbies--tinkering around to make things perform to their utmost-especially in the art of sailing.

Sailing and 'messing about in boats' was his passion from a young age. As evidenced by a living room cabinet full of trophies, he raced yachts on Long Island Sound with great success. He was a longstanding member of Branford Yacht Club and Off Soundings Club. He became a lifetime member of the International NonSuch Association in 2017. One of the highlights of his sailing career was winning the Nonsuch International Championship 30' Class and Nonsuch Founders' Trophy in 2012 at the age of 85.

Al and Barbara became members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary in 1981. He was a previous Branford Flotilla Commander, ran radio communications and taught safe boating classes to the public.

His wife, Barbara, of 50 years preceded him in death in 1999.

Al met his second wife, Helen Davis, a native of Tennessee, in the Florida Keys. They married in 2001. Helen passed away in 2010.

He is survived by four children and their spouses: Martha Perrins-Dallman and Jack Dallman, Nina Sutliff and husband Paul, Allen Ross Perrins Jr and wife Cathy, Nancy Valley and husband David; Five grandchildren, Jessica, Ann , Jeffrey, Andrea and Aaron; and seven great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Go to https://www.hawleylincolnmemorial.c

om/listings to view/ post memories of his antics, achievements and creations.

