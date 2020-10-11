ALLEN SEVER

SEVER--Allen Jay, age 91, passed away peacefully of natural causes in Minneapolis on September 29, 2020. Born in Kansas City, Kansas, Allen graduated from the conservatory at Northwestern University in 1951 with a double major in piano and organ. After serving in the Air Force, completing a Master's Degree in Sacred Music at Union Theological Seminary, and studying on a Fulbright Scholarship at the Royal School of Church Music in England, Allen played the organ and directed the choir at West End Collegiate Church in New York City for more than 50 years. He also played at Stephen Wise Free Synagogue for more than 40 years and taught at the Manhattan School of Music and at Hebrew Union College. Preceded in death by wife Kathryn Cozine Sever. Survived, loved, and missed by children Alicia (Eric Johnson) Cozine and Kirk (Elizabeth Short) Cozine of Minneapolis, grandchildren Owen and McLean, cousins Richard and Donna Childs of Fairway, KS, and many family and friends. A celebration of Allen's life will be held in Minneapolis in September 2021.





