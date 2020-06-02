BERGER--Alma. May 22 marks the passing of Alma Christine Berger, wife of the late Frank Berger, while at home under the care of Fe, Spencer, and Leonor. Born August 24, 1923, Christine left the farms of Colorado pursuing a bountiful life of exotic world travel and butterfly socializing within elite circles of science, art, investment, and government. Christine was best known for her piercing persona, charitable endeavors, going ham on the tennis court, and her stern enforcement of classical dining etiquette and proper manners. Long will she be remembered as the matriarch she was, novellike in her stoicism and breadth of impact. May her heart ever expand.





