BIEBER--Alvin. Our family grieves the loss of Alvin Bieber, husband to Judy for 57 years, father of Michael (Sarah Wright), Wendy (Eric Jacobs), and Robin (Ari Friedman), and proud grandfather to Russell, Corey, Lilly, Allie, Nicole and Charlotte. He attended City College, majored in Electrical Engineering, and had a distinguished career in the telecommunications industry. The simple things in life made him happy: summers at the beach, dinner with friends, and above all being with family.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019