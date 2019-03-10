GOLDSTEIN--Alvin, Esq., 89, a prince among men, died on March 5, 2019 at home, with Eleanor, his wife of 60 years, by his side. He was loved and respected by family, friends, former colleagues, even courtroom adversaries, and carried himself with a dignity and strength of character only seen in the Hollywood heroes of his era. He will be greatly missed and even more celebrated.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019