DOMENITZ--Alyce, of Concord MA, formerly of New Rochelle, NY. January 27, age 90. Beloved wife of Irwin (died 2017), mother of Janet (Jon Scarlett), Louise (Jeremy Silverfine) and Steven (died 1998, widow Nancy). Sister of Robert Moskowitz. Adored grandmother of Hannah, Michael, Ari, Matthew, Oren, Eitan. Cherished aunt, cousin, friend. Teacher, volunteer, civic activist whose generosity, smile, and love of family will be deeply missed. Donations to Beth El Temple, Belmont, MA.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 29, 2020