ALYCE DOMENITZ

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALYCE DOMENITZ.
Service Information
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA
02446
(617)-277-8300
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Beth El Temple Center (BETC)
2 Concord Ave.
Belmont, MA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DOMENITZ--Alyce, of Concord MA, formerly of New Rochelle, NY. January 27, age 90. Beloved wife of Irwin (died 2017), mother of Janet (Jon Scarlett), Louise (Jeremy Silverfine) and Steven (died 1998, widow Nancy). Sister of Robert Moskowitz. Adored grandmother of Hannah, Michael, Ari, Matthew, Oren, Eitan. Cherished aunt, cousin, friend. Teacher, volunteer, civic activist whose generosity, smile, and love of family will be deeply missed. Donations to Beth El Temple, Belmont, MA.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brookline, MA   (617) 277-8300
funeral home direction icon