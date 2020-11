Or Copy this URL to Share

KILPATRICK--Alycia. Beloved wife of John and mother of Emily and Bailey. She is also survived by her parents Leah and Harvey Oaklander, sister Laura and niece Kahlan. After a courageous battle with cancer, Alycia passed away on October 23, 2020 in New York City. Donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.





