AMALIA MALCHIODI
MALCHIODI--Amalia. Mother and friend, daughter of Swiss mountains and 65-plus year lover/resident of NYC. Amalia peacefully passed from this Earth in her home with family by her side on December 1, 2020 at age 90. Born October 26, 1930, Amalia felt that the farmer's wife role was not for her and proceeded to travel the world from age 16 in the bustling tourism industry and as a nanny for some of the luminaries she met. She was in service to people like Gene Kelly, Greta Garbo, Robert Capa, Budd Schulberg, and Ernest Hemingway (who personally poured her a cup of tea in his Finca Vigia home in Cuba). But she always wanted to visit America and soon settled on the Lower East Side which remained home for the majority of her life. Here, Amalia met and fell in love with Carlo Malchiodi. The "American Dream" was not easy for Amalia, but she pushed through with determination, smiles, generosity, love, and forgiveness. Her life story became a key element of the documentary film "Ciao, Babylon" - about endangered languages, including her native Romansch (one of five languages in which she was fluent) - and a more personal film titled "Amalia e Gian- carlo." Amalia is cherished by son Giancarlo, "favorite" daughter-in-law Beth, older brother Hans and sister-in- law Cristina, sisters-in-law Angela Palumbo and Hildegard Cadieli, countless cousins, second cousins, and nieces and nephews both here and abroad.


Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
