BARRAL--Amelia (Amy), died peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 28. Born in Havana, Cuba, Amy was a New Yorker at heart. She started her career at Irving Trust Co. in 1972, and later worked with Luis A. Noboa at Bonita Co. She was most proud of her pioneering effort in volunteering at the Mother Teresa AIDS Hospice at St. Clare's Hospital in New York City from 1986-1988. She is survived by her children: Jose A. Barral, Alberto M. Barral, Vivian M. Chambers and her granddaughter, Isabella F. Chambers. A memorial mass will be held in her honor at St. John the Evangelist, 348 E 55th St, NYC today at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . https://www.alz.org
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 2, 2019