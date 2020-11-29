ISSACHAROFF-- Dr. Amnon, passed away at home in the early morning of the 28th of November, 2020. He is survived by his wife beloved wife, Dora; his three children: Samuel and his wife, Cynthia, Monica, and Matthew and his fiance Kimberly. Dear brother of Raquel. He was the adoring grandfather of Alexandra, Jess, Jake, Lucas, and Eli. He was the loving great-grandfather of three. He will be missed. Service 11:30am on Monday at "The Riverside" 76 Street and Amsterdam Avenue.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store