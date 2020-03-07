HOUGHTON--Amory, Jr., of Corning, known to all as Amo, died peacefully at his home on March 4th. He was 93. A PFC in the US Marine Corps during the last year of WWII, he was Chairman and CEO of Corning Glass Works from 1964 until 1983. In 1986, he was elected to a seat in the US House of Representatives representing the Southern Tier, where he served honorably for 18 years. He is survived by a brother, Jamie; four children, nine grandchildren, and a great-grandson. Details for a memorial service planned for later this spring will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, he asked that any donations be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 33 East First St., Corning, NY 14830. He was a remarkable man who lived an equally remarkable life. If you are moved to send written condolences, please address them to: The Office of the Hon. Amory Houghton, Jr., 80 East Market Street, Suite 201, Corning, NY 14830.



