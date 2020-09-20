AMY SHALOM

SHALOM--Amy Ellen, of Hackensack, NJ passed away peacefully at age 74 on September 8, 2020. She was the loving sister of Hal Herman, the lifelong best friend of Carole Schwack, the cherished and beloved mother of Kira Shalom and Todd Shalom, and devoted grandmother of Jessa Shankman. Amy enjoyed dressing up for nights out, dancing, singing karaoke, reading, and eating anything that contained chocolate. Amy was known by all to be a very loyal, sweet, and loving friend. She was an eternal optimist. Amy will be deeply missed.





