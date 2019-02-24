Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AMY SNIDER. View Sign

SNIDER--Amy Brook, July 26, 1940 - December 17, 2018, an artist whose medium was education. Born in Queens, NY, to Silas and Clara Snider (nee Fox). After studying painting, she earned a PhD in Education from NYU. Dr. Snider's five decades of innovative work as a teacher of art and design education in NYC public schools and The Pratt Institute were characterized by a collaborative spirit and interdisciplinary approach. At Pratt, Snider founded the Art & Design Education Department and was its Chair for over 30 years. She remained Professor Emerita until her death. Snider was a fierce advocate for the importance of art and design education, and a staunch supporter of the causes and people she believed in. Amy Snider loved good conversation and food, movies, and books; she had strong opinions, was stylish, and had a wonderful sense of humor and a memorable laugh. Snider is survived by her loving daughter, Ivy Crewdson, an art advisor; her adored grandchildren, Lilianna Frances Crewdson and Walker Elias Crewdson; her sister, artist Jenny Snider, and brother-in-law Joel Mason, a graphic artist; her ex- husband, sculptor Joel Shapiro, and Mr. Shapiro's wife, painter Ellen Phelan. Amy Snider's dear friend and partner of many years, Phil Krug, a lawyer for Harlem Legal Services, predeceased her in 2001. Contributions in her name may be made to the ACLU, and/or to EPIC Long Island c/o Mr. Tom Hopkins, 1500 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, NY, 11554



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close