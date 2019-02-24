SNIDER--Amy Brook, July 26, 1940 - December 17, 2018, an artist whose medium was education. Born in Queens, NY, to Silas and Clara Snider (nee Fox). After studying painting, she earned a PhD in Education from NYU. Dr. Snider's five decades of innovative work as a teacher of art and design education in NYC public schools and The Pratt Institute were characterized by a collaborative spirit and interdisciplinary approach. At Pratt, Snider founded the Art & Design Education Department and was its Chair for over 30 years. She remained Professor Emerita until her death. Snider was a fierce advocate for the importance of art and design education, and a staunch supporter of the causes and people she believed in. Amy Snider loved good conversation and food, movies, and books; she had strong opinions, was stylish, and had a wonderful sense of humor and a memorable laugh. Snider is survived by her loving daughter, Ivy Crewdson, an art advisor; her adored grandchildren, Lilianna Frances Crewdson and Walker Elias Crewdson; her sister, artist Jenny Snider, and brother-in-law Joel Mason, a graphic artist; her ex- husband, sculptor Joel Shapiro, and Mr. Shapiro's wife, painter Ellen Phelan. Amy Snider's dear friend and partner of many years, Phil Krug, a lawyer for Harlem Legal Services, predeceased her in 2001. Contributions in her name may be made to the ACLU, and/or to EPIC Long Island c/o Mr. Tom Hopkins, 1500 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, NY, 11554
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019