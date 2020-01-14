FERIA--Ana Virin. She peacefully passed away at her home in Miami Beach on January 6 at the age of 95. Gifted in sewing, she was a Custom Sample Seamstress in New York City. Married for 71 years to her husband until he passed away in 2015. They had three children who survived them: Iraidis Feria, Marilis Reboiro, Erlan Hector Feria, and their spouses, as well as five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Her infinite wisdom defined her.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 14, 2020