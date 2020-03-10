Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDRE HOUSTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOUSTON--Andre Fouilhoux. Architect, died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. Grandson of the late renowned architect, J. Andre Fouilhoux; son of the late Anita and Ike Houston; cherished husband to Annie Houston; brilliant and beloved father to Marianna Werth (married to Matthew Werth) and Maxwell Houston (married to Erin DeSabla); adored brother to Katherine Bradford (married to Jane O'Wyatt), Marianna Houston, and Jynx Houston; proud grandfather of five beautiful grandchildren. He was admired and loved by family, friends, and colleagues for his brilliant mind, his soulful understanding of life, and his ever-present nutty and eccentric humor. Andre Houston designed over 50 residential projects and over a dozen religious institutions, among them the seven-sided Wallace Presbyterian Church in College Park, Maryland. Before founding his firm in 1987, Andre was an Associate at Metcalf and Associates, where he designed the competition- and award- winning Residences at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Virginia, and the US Embassy and US Ambassador's residence in Cairo. Andre also worked at Perkins and Will in Teheran and Chicago, where he designed, among other projects, the Iranzamin School in Teheran. Shortly after graduating from architectural school, Andre joined the American Peace Corps, where he designed several buildings in Iran. Andre attended Yale University, where he received a BA and MA, Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to The Houston Scholarship Fund for Young Girls in Tanzania: c/o Ann Hanin, Project ABLE, 175 Riverside Drive, Apt 5L, New York, NY 10024.



