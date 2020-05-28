1966 - 2020

André Steadman, 54, passed away May 8th, 2020.





Proud son of The Bronx, André was loved everywhere he went.



Hugs, fistbumps, handshakes and waves, throughout the city and far beyond.





André loved football, the law, and was a master at chess. Ever cheerful, wild and fierce, André suffered many challenges. He beat em all, mostly, right up till the end.





"A Born Marine" André was born to Ernestine and Edward Steadman (both deceased) on March 12, 1966 at the center of the Camp Lejeune Water Crisis. As a result André struggled his entire life with the neurobehavioral effects of Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water exposure.





He is survived by his brother Erik Steadman, sister-in-law Angela, their children and grandchildren.





André is very dearly missed by his constant companion, loving girlfriend Robin Herzig.





Naturally André will be fondly remembered by his many friends, family and neighbors on the city streets far and wide.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store