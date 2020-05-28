André Steadman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share André's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1966 - 2020
André Steadman, 54, passed away May 8th, 2020.


Proud son of The Bronx, André was loved everywhere he went.

Hugs, fistbumps, handshakes and waves, throughout the city and far beyond.


André loved football, the law, and was a master at chess. Ever cheerful, wild and fierce, André suffered many challenges. He beat em all, mostly, right up till the end.


"A Born Marine" André was born to Ernestine and Edward Steadman (both deceased) on March 12, 1966 at the center of the Camp Lejeune Water Crisis. As a result André struggled his entire life with the neurobehavioral effects of Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water exposure.


He is survived by his brother Erik Steadman, sister-in-law Angela, their children and grandchildren.


André is very dearly missed by his constant companion, loving girlfriend Robin Herzig.


Naturally André will be fondly remembered by his many friends, family and neighbors on the city streets far and wide.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved