KLEPETAR-FALLEK-- Andrea. 1920 - 2019, of New York, NY died May 24, 2019. She is survived by many relatives and dear friends. Andrea was predeceased by her dear sister and her four beloved husbands. Andrea was born April 23, 1920 to Alexander and Paula Samek in Vienna, Austria. She was raised there until the Anschluss in 1938 forced her to leave for Zagreb, in what was then Yugoslavia. From Zagreb, Andrea moved to Niksic, Montenegro where she met her first husband, David, living afterwards in Belgrade. With the German invasion of Yugoslavia, in April 1941, Andrea and her family fled to Dubrovnik. They were subsequently interned in an Italian concentration camp. Upon Italy's capitulation to the Allies, she was able to escape to Allied occupied territory in Italy. Sadly, David was killed fighting with Tito's partisan forces against the German invaders. Andrea made her way from Italy back to Yugoslavia, under Tito, with her second husband and parents and from there to Israel. She moved from Israel to Argentina, where she married Juan Klepetar, who died in 1970. In 1972 she left Argentina for Switzerland to avoid Neo-Peronism. In 1975, Andrea started living in New York with her husband, Fred S. Fallek, until his death in 1983. She continued to live in New York for the rest of her life. Despite many years of hardship and loss, Andrea maintained an ongoing love of literature, music and the visual arts, as reflected in her support of many charitable organizations including the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel. Speaking six languages was a great advantage for her. Her spirit and faith in humanity remained unchanged throughout her life and was manifested in her many acts of kindness to people in need, institutions, and the many friendships she always cultivated. Andrea is survived by Jane Fallek Nathanson, Liliane Fallek Vladimirschi, the daughters of her husband, Fred S. Fallek and their husbands, Marc B. Nathanson and Sergio Vladimirschi, their children, Nicole Nathanson, Adam Nathanson, David Nathanson, Nina Vladimirschi, Viviane Vladimirschi and Sergio Vladimirschi, Jr., as well as relatives in Prague in the Czech Republic, England, Canada, and dear friends around the world. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Glimmerglass Opera, Development Department, P.O. Box 191, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or CMS Chamber Music Society, 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023.



