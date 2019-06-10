Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KLEPETAR-FALLEK-- Andrea. It is with admiration of a life well-lived that the Board and staff of The Glimmerglass Festival fondly remember our dear friend and benefactor, Andrea Klepetar-Fallek. Andrea was one of our most generous donors and a muchvalued member of our Board of Trustees. As she became less able to attend Board meetings in recent years, she was elected as an Honorary Life Trustee. She discovered Glimmerglass many years ago while vacationing at her bucolic upstate home. A great hostess, she had endless summer visitors who came from far and wide and whom she brought to the Festival as her guests. Andrea loved all kinds of music, especially chamber music and opera. But when Glimmerglass decided to add a classic Broadway musical to its opera seasons, she graciously understood the intrinsic artistic value of including this repertory and made a generous contribution in 2011 to underwrite "Annie Get Your Gun," starring Deborah Voigt in her musical debut. She understood and often discussed the value of art to society and how our work articulated these values, inspiring our direction for the company. She became a season sponsor and then undesignated major contributor as her way of expressing appreciation for All of our efforts. Andrea brought so much to so many through her exuberance for life and particularly the arts. She remained thoughtful, inquisitive, brilliant and supportive to the end, and her impact on the Festival will linger forever.



Published in The New York Times on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close