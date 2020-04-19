LUDGIN--Andrea Ruth, 81, of Oyster Bay, an Upper East Side resident for over 50 years who bravely endured Parkinson's disease, died on April 17, 2020 at Syosset Hospital of COVID-19. Born in Boston on August 15, 1938 to Jack Ludgin and Estelle Goldman Ludgin, two Hartford natives, she was raised in West Hartford, attended its public schools and graduated from Mt. Holyoke College, Class of 1960. The winner of the Art Prize at graduation, she continued to study art and to produce works of art throughout her life. Andrea first worked in Manhattan as a secretary at Merrill Lynch and then as the personal secretary to family and copyright lawyer Alexander Lindey. After earning her Master's degree at NYU she had a lengthy career teaching at P.S. 59 while earning a second Master's degree from Fordham University. Following retirement she was an adjunct faculty member at LaGuardia Community College. She is survived by her daughter Alexandra Mustonen Whelehan, son-in-law Brian Whelehan, grandchildren Jack, Tucker, and Peyton Ann, brother Robert F. Ludgin, former husband Johan Mustonen, niece Rebekah, nephew Jesse and many cousins and dear friends and was predeceased by her nephew Lexy. Memorial contributions may be made to Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory attn: K. Orzel 1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11743 or give.cshl.edu.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020