Andrea P. Ryker died suddenly in Manhattan on December 23, 2019. Born in the city on August 22, 1979, Andrea was the cherished daughter of George B. Trotta and Patricia Nemeth Trotta, the beloved wife of Douglas Ryker and adoring mother to her daughter Avery.



Even though Andrea's life on earth was short, she lived her life to the fullest. Andrea was a graduate of Convent of the Sacred Heart ('97) and Lehigh University ('01) where she met her husband-to-be, Doug. Following graduation she entered the business world at American Express and later at Time, Inc.. Following the birth of her beautiful daughter, Avery, Andrea made the important decision to be a stay at home Mom and raise her daughter.



Andrea was a true New Yorker, loved living in and taking full advantage of the city. Whether visiting Central Park in her backyard, bowling in Time Square with her daughter or the Bronx Zoo she enjoyed it all. She supported the Wildlife Conservation Society and the annual Run for the Wild. Each fall, she enjoyed cheering on the participants in the New York City Marathon and rooting for the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in their annual Lehigh/Lafayette football rivalry. She was actively and enthusiastically involved with her daughter's school, St. Joseph's of Yorkville, serving as Class Mom this past year. She enjoyed supporting their fundraising benefit each year considering it a challenge to raise as much as possible. Andrea had an enormous heart and never forgot September 11, visiting the local firehouse each year. Besides the city, she loved spending time in Bellport, L.I., her "second home", and looked forward to renewing her many friendships there. Andrea will be dearly missed by her extended family and friends. Any family gathering was enriched by her joyful and fun loving presence.



Andrea is profoundly mourned her loving parents, her loving in-laws, Diane and Doug Ryker, her sister in law, Kim Long, her older siblings, Gabriella, Stephanie, Carla, and Christopher, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and friends. Most of all, Andrea is deeply mourned by her husband Doug, her beautiful daughter Avery and her dear pup, Cooper. Services were held for Andrea at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, New York City on December 27, 2019. She will live in our hearts forever.



