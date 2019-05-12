KRAMAREVSKY--Andrei. The School of American Ballet mourns the passing of the singular Andrei Kramarevsky. He was simply "Krammy" to the faculty, pianists, staff and countless students inspired by his many gifts during 42 years on SAB's permanent faculty. After a distinguished performing career with the Bolshoi Ballet and Moscow Concert in the U.S.S.R., he accepted George Balanchine's offer to make SAB his home. From 1976 until his retirement in 2018, Krammy dedicated his life to sharing his passion for ballet with our talented students. Memories of his classes and the lessons he imparted live among the most cherished experiences of thousands of alumni who continue to feel his impact on their lives. We extend our deepest condolences to Krammy's family and to his many friends, colleagues, and students. He will never be replaced. Jonathan Stafford Artistic Director Kay Mazzo Chairman of Faculty Carrie W. Hinrichs Executive Director



