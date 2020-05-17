ANDREW BANCROFT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANDREW's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BANCROFT-- Andrew Guthrie. 30, died unexpectedly on May 8, 2020 in New York City. He was born July 7, 1989, in Baltimore. He attended St. Paul's School for Boys, The Haverford School, University of Saint Andrews, and Boston College where he graduated with degrees in History and German. Andrew began his professional career in Toronto and later moved to the Upper West Side of Manhattan where he was proud to be a New Yorker. At the time of his death, Andrew was an Assistant Vice President with USI Insurance Services. Andrew is survived by his parents Susan (Johnson) and Daniel Bancroft; his brother Kevin, sister-in-law Alexis and nephew and Godson Hunter Drossard Bancroft; his paternal grandparents Gary and Helga Bancroft; aunts and uncles Maria and Michael Darby, Susan and Craig Bancroft, Inge and Richard Webster; cousins Kate, Miko, Rich, Sara Joy, Katharina and Max and extended family. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Marie and Edward Johnson. Andrew loved great food and restaurants, travel, history, cooking shows, Seinfeld, Family Guy, Chaps Pit Beef, crab cakes, Diet Coke, his friends and family and the Philadelphia Eagles. It was Andrew's wish to establish a college fund for Hunter, his nephew and God son. The family asks that you consider donations in Andrew's memory, to the HITB Trust c/o Mr. Craig Bancroft, P.O. Box 1750, Cockeysville, MD 21030. A celebration of Andrew's life is planned for a later date. Go Birds!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved