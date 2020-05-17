BANCROFT-- Andrew Guthrie. 30, died unexpectedly on May 8, 2020 in New York City. He was born July 7, 1989, in Baltimore. He attended St. Paul's School for Boys, The Haverford School, University of Saint Andrews, and Boston College where he graduated with degrees in History and German. Andrew began his professional career in Toronto and later moved to the Upper West Side of Manhattan where he was proud to be a New Yorker. At the time of his death, Andrew was an Assistant Vice President with USI Insurance Services. Andrew is survived by his parents Susan (Johnson) and Daniel Bancroft; his brother Kevin, sister-in-law Alexis and nephew and Godson Hunter Drossard Bancroft; his paternal grandparents Gary and Helga Bancroft; aunts and uncles Maria and Michael Darby, Susan and Craig Bancroft, Inge and Richard Webster; cousins Kate, Miko, Rich, Sara Joy, Katharina and Max and extended family. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Marie and Edward Johnson. Andrew loved great food and restaurants, travel, history, cooking shows, Seinfeld, Family Guy, Chaps Pit Beef, crab cakes, Diet Coke, his friends and family and the Philadelphia Eagles. It was Andrew's wish to establish a college fund for Hunter, his nephew and God son. The family asks that you consider donations in Andrew's memory, to the HITB Trust c/o Mr. Craig Bancroft, P.O. Box 1750, Cockeysville, MD 21030. A celebration of Andrew's life is planned for a later date. Go Birds!





