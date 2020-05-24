BLUM--Andrew M., age 89, died on May 18 at his home in New York City, with his loving wife of forty seven years, Felicia, at his side. He is survived by three children: Marcia Compton, Olivia Brown and Drew Blum, all of North Carolina, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He also had two stepchildren: Edwin Stebbins and Richard Stebbins. He attended Hobart College in Geneva, New York, and was in the US Naval Reserve 1949-1969. His legendary career on Wall Street spanned over sixty years during which time he was a friend and mentor to many. He was a longtime partner of C.E. Unterberg Towbin Co. and a Managing Director of NASDAQ. At the time of his death a Managing Partner of C.L. King & Associates. He was also a Trustee of The Boys Club of New York, President of The Bond Club and Chairman of Hyde Hall. He enjoyed sports, tennis in particular, and travel. There will be a private burial in Cooperstown, New York, in the summer, and a Celebration of Life in New York City in the fall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Hyde Hall Inc, P.O. Box 721, Cooperstown, New York 13326 or Bassett Hospital, 1 Atwell Rd., Cooperstown, New York 13326.





