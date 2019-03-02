BUONPASTORE--Andrew. The Staff of the New-York Historical Society is deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague, Andrew Buonpastore, longstanding Vice President for Operations and Capital Projects. Our hearts go out to Maureen and all of Andy's family. Louise Mirrer, President & CEO Jennifer Schantz, COO and Executive Vice President
|
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 2, 2019