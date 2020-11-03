BURIAN--Andrew. The Hebrew Home at Riverdale and River Spring Health communities mourn the passing of Andrew Burian, beloved father of our esteemed Trustee, Lawrence Burian. Andrew was a man of integrity, devoted to his family and an inspiration to countless others, particularly in assuring that the memory of the Holocaust is always preserved. His courageous spirit will be remembered by all who had the privilege to know and love him. May his memory be a blessing. Jeffrey S. Maurer, Chairman Daniel Reingold, President and CEO





