BURIAN--Andrew. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Andrew Burian, beloved husband of Ruth. Andrew's legacy lives on in his family's commitments of leadership and generosity within UJA and the Jewish community. We extend our deepest condolences to Ruth, his children Saul (Jennifer Gross), Lawrence (Adina), and Matilda Anhalt (Marvin), and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





