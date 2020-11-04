1/
ANDREW BURIAN
BURIAN--Andrew. The American Society for Yad Vashem and Yad Vashem, The World Holocaust Center, mourn the passing of Andrew Burian, husband of Ruth, father of Matilda (Marvin) Anhalt, Saul (Jennifer) Burian, and ASYV Board Members Lawrence (Adina) Burian, grandfather of Arielle (Adam) Brenner, Daina (Greg) Gurevich, Kenny (Yael) Anhalt and Jordan Anhalt, Atara, Michael, and Jason Burian, Lauren Gross, and Matthew Gross, Jonah, Ethan, Adam, Erin Burian, and great-grandfather of Sydney, Oliver and Lily Brenner, Sophie Gurevich, and Emma, Joshua and Isabelle Anhalt. Andrew was born on December 12, 1930, in Bustina, Czechoslovakia. He was forcefully taken from his home at the age of 13 and imprisoned, first in the Mateszalka Ghetto in Hungary, and then in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Andrew Burian survived both the Birkenau and Mauthausen concentration camps as well as the infamous death march evacuations of each camp. After liberation from Gunskirchen, he reunited with his father and brother, and eventually immigrated to the United States, where he met and married Ruth. Andrew Burian was committed to educating and remembering through his active involvement with Yad Vashem. He participated as a keynote speaker, honoree, and dignitary at many of their commemorative events. The Burian family has been deeply involved with Yad Vashem for many years supporting its mission. May the Burian family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Leonard A. Wilf, Chairman Stanley H. Stone, Executive Director


Published in New York Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
