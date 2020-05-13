1962 - 2020

On Thursday, February 27th, Andrew Fredman of Coral Gables, FL and Bridgehampton, NY, loving husband of Kerin and devoted father of Zachary, Alexander and Natalie, passed away at age 58. Andrew was loved by so many and his unique and passionate spirit for life will be missed deeply by those who knew him well.





Andrew was born on January 14, 1962 in Philadelphia, PA to Irwin Jay Fredman and Ruth Fredman Cernea. He received his undergraduate degree in Economics from Tulane University in 1984 and went on to receive his MBA from Columbia Business School in 1987. He married Kerin McCarthy in 1993, and they lived together in Manhattan, Bermuda, and Miami, raised three children, and went on a lifetime of adventures.





Andrew was a true big thinker with passion for learning, and he used his deep intellect and boundless curiosity to great success in the investment business. He was a leader with extraordinary humility and had the rare combination of vast intellectual capacity and caring and mentoring for his team. Andrew was introspective and meditated daily.





Throughout his three decade career, he always put his family first and never missed a sporting event or competition. He was eternally devoted to his wife Kerin. He loved his dogs, trips to Colorado,walks on the beach, fine wine, books, music, and sharing a good meal with his close friends. He was known for pursing his passions with great focus, and above all else for his kind and compassionate spirit.





Andrew was preceded in death by his mother Ruth. He is survived by his wife, Kerry, his three children, Zach, Alex and Natalie, his brother, Jonathan and his sister, Lauren Huot, father, Jay, and stepsiblings Dana and Andrei Cernea, and halfsiblings Peter and Paul Fredman.





Andrew was a generous supporter of numerous charitable and social justice organizations. He had served on the investment committee and Board of Directors of the Southern Poverty Law Center, and was deeply committed to the Trombone Shorty Foundation, Rescue Committee, and Massachusetts General Hospital, among many others.





In honor of his memory, donations can be sent to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Earthjustice or Paddlers for Humanity.

