DeNATALE--Andrew. Andrew, the definition of a warm, caring, concerned and optimistic friend. Andrew was endowed with the capacity to listen carefully and to respond with excellent advice, often embedded within an amusing story. Andrew was devoted to his family, a distinguished lawyer, sailor and humorist. A friend among friends; a friend for every season. He will be greatly missed. Laura and Lewis Kruger





