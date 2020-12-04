DeNATALE Andrew Peter, passed away at the age of 70 on the Feast of Saint Andrew, November 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. Andrew graduated from Brooklyn Prep and received his undergraduate degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Fordham University School of Law. He was a distinguished bankruptcy and restructuring attorney, including at both Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP and White & Case LLP. Andrew was recognized as a knowledgeable consensus builder who quickly understood the issues his clients faced and worked tirelessly to achieve their goals. As a partner, Andrew was known for his intellect, integrity, and deep commitment to his clients. He actively published in his area of expertise and took pride in mentoring colleagues within the industry. Andrew's real love was for Lynn, his childhood sweetheart and wife of 47 years, and being a father to his sons, Andrew Jr. (Carla) and Christopher (Anna), as well as a devoted grandfather to Lilly, Christopher, Andrew III, and Joseph. As the youngest of ten siblings, he cherished bringing all of his extended family together, especially on Christmas Eve. A lifelong sailor, Andrew was a member of the New York Yacht Club and the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club. Andrew always enjoyed an afternoon sail in the local waters of Oyster Bay with family and friends. In addition, he was active in his community, serving on numerous boards. He was always a voice of reason, offering good counsel and a bounding spirit of volunteerism. Known for his great sense of humor and countless jokes, Andrew will always be remembered for his ability to make people laugh and smile. Andrew was a true gentleman and a loyal and caring friend who will be remembered fondly by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Andrew will be laid to rest at the Locust Valley Cemetery. A memorial to celebrate Andrew's life will be scheduled once it is safe to gather. Donations in Andrew's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
