DREXLER--Andrew Jay. Andrew (Andy) Jay Drexler, M.D., world-known endocrinologist specializing in Type 1 diabetes, especially during pregnancy, died on November 10, 2019 at his home in Brentwood, California due to complications from a rare form of cancer called liposarcoma. Andy was born in Mamaroneck, New York, on October 26, 1946. He was the son of Dr. Milton Drexler and Mollie Drexler. His sister Sharon (Drexler) Stern predeceased him. He received his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and his M.D. from the New York University School of Medicine. His medical internship followed at the Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He then became a Research Associate at the National Institutes of Health NIAID-LI in Bethesda, Maryland, after which he returned as a resident to Barnes Hospital and thereafter completed a Fellowship in Endocrinology at Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri. He also served as a Research Associate at Rockefeller University in New York City. Andy went on to become a part of the faculty of New York University Medical Center and the Cornell School of Medicine. He also served as Director of the Diabetes Clinic at Bellevue Hospital in New York City and he subsequently founded the Mount Sinai Hospital Diabetes Center in New York City. He later became a Clinical Professor of Medicine; the Co-Chief of Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Hypertension; and Director of the Gonda Diabetes Center, all at the UCLA Geffen School of Medicine. Andy served actively in a large number of professional associations, taught and lectured extensively across the United States and world on cutting-edge care for diabetic patients and participated in countless research projects. He was an early pioneer in anticipating and implementing new treatment models later proven effective in a landmark clinical trial known as the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial. Andy is survived by his beloved partner Kim Jasper, and by his mother and brother-in-law Edward Stern, nephew Sam Stern, niece Teddi (Stern) Roseman and family and by his long term colleague, Carolyn Robertson. Andy was surrounded by friends and loved ones at the time of his passing. A funeral service will be held at Hillside Memorial Park, 600 W Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, California 90045 on November 12, 2019 at 1pm. A memorial service will be held in New York City in the near future and a further announcement will be made once details have been finalized. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the New York Diabetes Program (non profit tax ID #201464218) in Andy's memory, care of Carolyn Robertson at 2355 North Pyrite, Mesa, Arizona 85207. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites UCLA NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

