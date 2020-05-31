FALKIEWICZ--Andrew W., of Washington, DC, passed away on May 16, 2020, at age 91. He died peacefully in his sleep after a blessedly short illness. Andrew was born on February 26, 1929 in Lwow, Poland, where his remarkable life began. In 1939, he was deported deep into the USSR during the Soviet Occupation of Poland and after 2.5 years was released by the Polish Army. He made his way to Great Britain, educated at the Royal High School of Edinburgh, graduating first in his class, having arrived without speaking a word of English. He continued his education at Edinburgh University, completing both a BSc and PhD in Engineering with First Class Honours. Andrew started his career with Ford Motor Company, first in the United Kingdom and then in the United States. He then completed the diploma program at the School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University, commencing his public career and international service, representing the country that he now called his own. He entered the Foreign Service and served in Bonn, Saigon, Prague and Moscow, as well as at the U.S. Department of State in Washington. Andrew was an influential and senior statesperson. He was Deputy Press Secretary to President Nixon, Assistant Director of USIA and Assistant to the Director of Central Intelligence, working with the then future President George Bush, Sr. As an expert in Soviet and European affairs, he left the public sector to be an independent advisor and then Director of Corporate Affairs for Philip Morris International. He supported George Bush, Sr.'s presidential campaign as Director of the National Security Task Force and at the time of his retirement was the Policy Advisor to the Director of U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Andrew was an exceptional man - highly intelligent, accomplished, fluent in six languages, and a true gentleman. As a sought-after dinner guest, he captivated his audience with insightful views of current affairs and stories of his life. He was a truly great man and inspiring role model, and he will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones. He is survived by his son Andreas, daughter, Bozena and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. In the meantime, we invite you to share your memories and stories at: www.forevermissed.com/ andrew-wallis-falkiewicz.
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.