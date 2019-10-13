GANZ--Dr. Andrew R. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Andrew Ganz at age 79. He was at home in New York City surrounded by his loving family. He was a family man totally devoted to his wife of 48 years, his two children, two grandchildren, as well as his many friends. He loved practicing Otolaryngology and facial plastic surgery on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, enhancing the lives of countless patients for 45 years. His interests included wine, being a member of the Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Rhone wine societies, as well as opera, classical music, and golf. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement in Boca Raton, Florida and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



