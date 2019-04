GOLDSTEIN--Andrew Justin, December 15, 1992 - April 23, 2018 - One year since you were taken from us, our sweet little man. We miss you more than ever. We had a moment, Just one moment, That will last beyond a dream, beyond a lifetime, We are the lucky ones, Some people never get to do, All we got to do, Now and forever, We will always think of you, Love always, Mommy and Daddy, Ian and Arielle, twin Alyssa, and Stephanie