HALL--Andrew C. We mourn the passing of Andrew Hall, counselor and confidant whose philanthropy, extraordinary personal history and determination to serve those in need has inspired us all. His legacy will live on in our work for generations of New Yorkers. We shall miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our esteemed Vice Chair, Gail Sloane Meyers, Trustees Hilary Azrael and Kathryn A. Meyers and his entire family. The Heckscher Foundation for Children
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 18, 2019