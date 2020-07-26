KIRBY--Andrew Louis. 61, of Greenwich, CT passed away on July 14, 2020 from a heart attack while vacationing with his family. He spent his last days in a place he loved, the Kirby family camp in the Adirondacks. Andrew was born in New York City on August 6, 1958, son of William and Ann (Pfohl) Kirby. He grew up with his large, loving family in Forest Hills Gardens, Queens, commuting with siblings to Saint David's School in Manhattan. Andrew attended Phillips Exeter Academy and the Lawrenceville School, Duke University (BSE 1980), and Harvard Law School (JD 1983). He received the 2020 Forever Duke Award for his decades of active involvement in the Duke Alumni Association. Professionally, Andrew wore many hats. Over the course of his career, he was a corporate lawyer at Shearman & Sterling, in- house counsel and Director of Acquisitions for Cadbury Schweppes, founder and President of SodaMate, and President of Plaxall, the family real estate and plastics manufacturing business in Long Island City, NY. He served on multiple nonprofit boards including the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement, the Queens Museum, and the Long Island City Partnership. While he wasn't a practicing engineer in his career, he was a member of Tau Beta Pi honor society, and his passion for innovating, creative problem solving, and understanding how things work was apparent in all he did. Andrew's interests were also varied. He was a superb athlete who loved skiing, tennis, paddle tennis, and golf with friends and family. Andrew was the spark that enlivened any gathering. Thanks to him, family celebrations often concluded with music, dancing, or late-night bowling. During childhood, Andrew's family vacationed at Rockywold Deephaven Camps on Squam Lake, NH, a tradition Andrew continued with his own family. His daughter Johanna was married there in June 2019, a celebration that brought Andrew immense joy. Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years Nancy (Trettis) Kirby, son Duncan Kirby (Alessandra), daughter Johanna Allen (Brandon), and mother Ann Kirby. Andrew is also survived by brothers William, Jr. (Anne), Brian (Mona), and Peter; and sisters Mathis Powelson (Stephen), Paula (Peter McWhinnie), and Julia Vien (George), as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Andrew will be held at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement.





