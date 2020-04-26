Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW KOWALCZYK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KOWALCZYK--Andrew. "Extraordinary Man With a Heart of Service." Andrew Andy" Kowalczyk, 63, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in Coral Gables, FL due to COVID-19. He was born April 1, 1957 in New Brunswick, NJ and raised in Westfield, NJ. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1975 where he was active in several sports but most known for being the lead singer in his band "Cadillac." He graduated from West Chester University in 1979. After working in Finance in New York for many years, he founded AKCapital in 1998 with offices in New York and Florida. Andy had a heart of service whether working with philanthropies such as the or ALS and Wings Over Wall Street, or helping people individually. He had a genuine concern for his fellow man. He believed the best way to lift oneself up was to help someone else in need. His Facebook posts often encouraged others to have the Best Day Ever (BDE). He was all about having fun while creating value and inspiring others to live their best lives. One of his favorite projects was an album he produced to help aid, empower and inspire the New Orleans recovery after Katrina. The album, "Sing Me Back Home" brought wonderful artists, headliners in their own right, together under the name New Orleans Social Club, among them, Leo Nocentelli, George Porter, Jr., Trombone Shorty, Irma Thomas, Cyril and Ivan Neville and John Boutte to name a few. Andy was an avid reader, always seeking personal growth through education, prayer and meditation. He was a beautiful soul, the kindest and best of men. He loved music, especially Rock 'n' Roll. He adored his family, stating his father was his best friend. His incredible joy for life was matched by the unquenchable fire in his belly to make a difference in people's lives. Although he's gone way too soon, he lived a life full of love, purpose and service to his family, friends and community. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Elizabeth (nee Bliss); parents, Edward and Cynthia (Tuccillo) Kowalczyk; sisters Margaret Milne and Paula Kowalczyk Jakob; brothers-in-law Dave Jakob and Carl Bell and extended family. A memorial will be planned when the pandemic subsides.



KOWALCZYK--Andrew. "Extraordinary Man With a Heart of Service." Andrew Andy" Kowalczyk, 63, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in Coral Gables, FL due to COVID-19. He was born April 1, 1957 in New Brunswick, NJ and raised in Westfield, NJ. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1975 where he was active in several sports but most known for being the lead singer in his band "Cadillac." He graduated from West Chester University in 1979. After working in Finance in New York for many years, he founded AKCapital in 1998 with offices in New York and Florida. Andy had a heart of service whether working with philanthropies such as the or ALS and Wings Over Wall Street, or helping people individually. He had a genuine concern for his fellow man. He believed the best way to lift oneself up was to help someone else in need. His Facebook posts often encouraged others to have the Best Day Ever (BDE). He was all about having fun while creating value and inspiring others to live their best lives. One of his favorite projects was an album he produced to help aid, empower and inspire the New Orleans recovery after Katrina. The album, "Sing Me Back Home" brought wonderful artists, headliners in their own right, together under the name New Orleans Social Club, among them, Leo Nocentelli, George Porter, Jr., Trombone Shorty, Irma Thomas, Cyril and Ivan Neville and John Boutte to name a few. Andy was an avid reader, always seeking personal growth through education, prayer and meditation. He was a beautiful soul, the kindest and best of men. He loved music, especially Rock 'n' Roll. He adored his family, stating his father was his best friend. His incredible joy for life was matched by the unquenchable fire in his belly to make a difference in people's lives. Although he's gone way too soon, he lived a life full of love, purpose and service to his family, friends and community. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Elizabeth (nee Bliss); parents, Edward and Cynthia (Tuccillo) Kowalczyk; sisters Margaret Milne and Paula Kowalczyk Jakob; brothers-in-law Dave Jakob and Carl Bell and extended family. A memorial will be planned when the pandemic subsides. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.