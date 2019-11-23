ANDREW LEWIS (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW LEWIS.
Service Information
Broadway Presbyterian Church
601 W 114th St
New York, NY 10025
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Presbyterian Church
601 W. 114th St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEWIS--Andrew Douglas. (1948-2019) of New York City and Brasstown, North Carolina, died peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the West Sussex, UK home of the love of his life, Jillian Oddy. Son of the late Theodore G. Lewis of Buffalo and late Barbara Sanford Viehman. Survived by Jillian Oddy of West Sussex, UK, half-brothers Mark and Evan and half-sister, Cynthia, nephews Evan, Jay, nieces Caroline, and the late Natalie and former spouse, Lizbeth Andresen. A Celebration of Life is open to all on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Broadway Presbyterian Church, 601 W. 114th St., corner of Broadway from 6-8pm. For further information, please contact Penelope Boehm at: [email protected] gmail.com.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.