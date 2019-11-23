LEWIS--Andrew Douglas. (1948-2019) of New York City and Brasstown, North Carolina, died peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the West Sussex, UK home of the love of his life, Jillian Oddy. Son of the late Theodore G. Lewis of Buffalo and late Barbara Sanford Viehman. Survived by Jillian Oddy of West Sussex, UK, half-brothers Mark and Evan and half-sister, Cynthia, nephews Evan, Jay, nieces Caroline, and the late Natalie and former spouse, Lizbeth Andresen. A Celebration of Life is open to all on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Broadway Presbyterian Church, 601 W. 114th St., corner of Broadway from 6-8pm. For further information, please contact Penelope Boehm at: [email protected] gmail.com.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 23, 2019