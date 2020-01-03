MANN--Andrew Robert, passed away on December 26, 2019 age 64. He was a much-loved husband to Claire and father to Katie, and dog Parker. Fiercely proud of his work as Managing Director of Gardiner & Theobald, Inc. from 1992 to 2018. He presided over numerous iconic construction projects in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, including The New York Times headquarters, FOX News studio, United Nations New York Campus renovations, The Whitney Museum and Telemundo North America broadcast Headquarters. A great world traveler, from the Caribbean to South Africa to Cambodia, and was avid and eclectic music fan, even crossing the Atlantic to see Cream reunite in London (and later New York). He will be sincerely missed by all who knew him.



