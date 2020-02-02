McGOWAN--Andrew Joseph, Jr., M.D., died at his home in Greenport, NY on January 30. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois; children Jackie (Eamonn Bowles), Andy (Mary Terry), and Michael (Lauren); grandchildren Laura, Christine, and Claire Bowles and Andrew, Christopher, Jane, and Jack McGowan. Dr. McGowan was a graduate of Chaminade High School, College of the Holy Cross, and Yale University School of Medicine, whose Association of Yale Alumni in Medicine gave him its Distinguished Alumni Service Award. He practiced urology at St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan, where he was the Chief of Urology for 16 years. He also served in the United States Air Force and was affiliated with Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre, Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, and was a consultant for Medical Liability Mutual Insurance Company. Upon retiring from practice, he became President of Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates. Dr. McGowan served on the Board of Directors of the Catholic Medical Mission Board for 16 years, and as its Chairman for three, undertaking fact finding missions, performing surgery, providing medical supplies, and recruiting fellow surgeons to assist the populations of Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras, and Kenya. He and Lois also funded the construction of a residence for visiting doctors at St. Mary's Hospital in Nairobi. He served as President of the New York Section of the American Urological Association; Chairman of the Section of Urology of the Medical Society of the State of New York; Chairman of the Section of Urology of the New York Academy of Medicine; and as a member of the Board of the Yale Medical School Alumni Fund and Chairman of its Special Reunion Gift Committee. Donations can be made to .
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 2, 2020