MERCER--Andrew William. After a courageous, hard-fought battle with brain cancer, Andrew William Mercer, age 55, formerly of Rumson, NJ and Atlanta, GA, passed away on December 10, 2019, in New York City. Andrew graduated from Rumson Country Day School, Avon Old Farms School, and Fordham University. He is survived by his parents, Barbara Lawes Mercer and Henry D. Mercer, Jr. of Rumson, NJ; brother Henry Mercer III and his wife Joan of Locust, NJ; sisters Deborah Mercer Ribas of Westwood, MA and Marilyn Bell and her husband Charles of Colts Neck, NJ; uncle Douglas Mercer of East Hampton, NY, and aunt Eleanor Lawes of Little Silver, NJ. In addition, he is survived by nephews Dickson, William, and Matthew and great-nephew Henry; nieces Sarah, Anna, and Elizabeth. Andrew also leaves behind Serena Anderson of New York City. Funeral services are private. Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank, NJ is entrusted with the services.



