ANDREW PERRIN

PERRIN--Andrew. 1987-2020. Andrew Grassette Perrin, a beloved son and brother, died unexpectedly at the age of 32 at his parents' home in Boynton Beach, Florida, on September 12, 2020. Perrin was an eighth year associate in the Finance Group of the Corporate Department of the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in New York City. Colleagues described him as a brilliant, dedicated lawyer and an even better friend whose kindness rubbed off on others and who always had impeccable advice on where to eat and where to travel. Others said his stories from his childhood spent abroad in Austria, and his wit, helped pass long hours and late nights poring over cases. Perrin was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 17, 1987. From the age of two, he was raised in Vienna, Austria. He attended Austrian schools through the seventh grade and graduated from the American International School Vienna in 2006. He was a native German speaker, and his exposure to different cultures, cuisines and languages as a boy fostered a love for travel, great food and lively conversation. He was also a lifelong golfer, who loved to spend his time on the course with his parents and friends. No matter where he was, Andrew was able to draw around him a group of close-knit friends to whom he remained loyal over the years. Perrin attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where he graduated magna cum laude from the School of Foreign Service in 2010 and fell hard for Hoyas basketball. He spent his junior year abroad at Pembroke College at the University of Oxford where he studied philosophy, politics, and economics while also rowing crew. Perrin attended Duke University Law School in Durham, North Carolina, where he graduated cum laude as a Duke Law Dean's Scholar in May 2013. During his studies he also served as managing editor of the Alaska Law Review. After participating in its summer associate program, Perrin joined Linklaters law firm in New York City in September 2013 as a corporate associate where he remained until June 2015. In July of that year he joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison as an associate in the Corporate Department, moving into its Finance Group, where he primarily represented private equity funds in leveraged finance transactions. Above all, Andrew was a cherished son, brother, and friend whose untimely passing is difficult to fathom and even harder to ever forget. Perrin is survived by his parents, Christopher and Lisa Grassette Perrin, of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Vienna, Austria; brother David Larson Perrin, of New York City and Vienna, Austria; sister Emily Peterson (Nate) of Eagle, Colorado, and niece Grace Peterson and nephew Maxwell Peterson; as well as two aunts, one uncle and four cousins. A private interment will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Albany, New York, on Wednesday, September 23. A memorial service will be held by invitation only in the New York City greater metropolitan area on Friday, September 25. In honor of Andrew's regular contributions to the Georgetown University general scholarship fund, the Perrin family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Georgetown in his name. Donations may be made online at https://g.town/32NM3g7
or by mailing a check to Department 0734, Washington, DC 20073-0734, and should be directed to the general scholarship fund.